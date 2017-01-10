AMD bundles more bug fixes in latest Crimson ReLive driver release

AMD has a new Crimson ReLive driver available for Radeon graphics card owners, though you may not know it just by looking at the version number. That's because the newest ReLive version is labeled 16.2.2, which is the same version number AMD used for a driver update released three weeks ago. So, what's going on?

From what we can tell, this is another driver update comprised entirely of bug fixes, many of which were noted the release notes for the previous release. However, there are a couple of new entries here.

Also different is the file name—it's labeled "16.2.2 January 3rd" at the end, even though it wasn't actually released on that date. In any event, the biggest difference is that this newest release is WHQL-certified whereas the previous driver package was beta.

Here is a look at the the bug fixes the WHQL-certified driver package contains,. We've bolded the ones that did not appear in the release notes for the previous version (there are only two):

AMD FreeSync technology may experience performance issues with Borderless Fullscreen application support when a secondary display is attached and has dynamic content running such as video playback in a web browser or if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background. A workaround if this issue is experienced is to minimize all other running applications that are on the primary desktop display or on non-primary extended displays.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install during installation on some system configurations.

Battlefield 1 may experience flashing or corruption when running in Multi GPU with Radeon RX 400 series.

Instant Replay fails to enable itself after it has been turned off due to content protection.

Radeon Settings may not load on system boot for some system configurations.

Fixed some errors in translations for Radeon Settings and Radeon ReLive.

Audio recorded by Radeon ReLive may sometimes exhibit slow motion when played back.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording issues or issues toggling the Overlay/Toolbar when Frame Rate Target Control is enabled. Users are suggested to disable Frame Rate Target Control when using Radeon ReLive.

Mouse cursor may stutter in recorded video when there is limited on screen activity outside of minor mouse movement.

In AMD Multi GPU configurations the secondary graphics product will exit the low power state when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Radeon ReLive may sometimes not be able to take screenshots of secondary displays.

Chromium may fail to utilize hybrid decode for VP9 content.

DOTA 2 may experience game corruption when performing a task switch while recording with Radeon ReLive in AMD Multi GPU configurations.

Radeon ReLive Overlay/Toolbar will not launch or Record when running League of Legends in Administrator Mode and Windowed Borderless Fullscreen.

Long ping times may be experienced with some WiFi adapters.

There are no mentions of any performance optimizations for specific titles. If you already installed the ReLive 16.2.2. package released last month, you'll have to decide if the two bolded bug fixes above and WHQL certification are worth applying another driver update, or if you'd rather wait for a more substantial release from AMD.

You can grab the new drivers here.