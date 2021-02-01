Prime Gaming adds eight new free games for February

The month of February brings a bunch of new freebies to Amazon's Prime Gaming service, including in-game loot for games like FIFA 21, Red Dead Online, League of Legends, and Destiny 2. Prime subscribers get a bunch of full-on free games, too.

February's free game lineup includes:

Spinch – Descend into a world of "bubbling psychedelia," transcend the material real, and embark upon a quest to rescue your missing offspring in your true form as... Spinch. (ends March 1)

– Descend into a world of "bubbling psychedelia," transcend the material real, and embark upon a quest to rescue your missing offspring in your true form as... Spinch. (ends March 1) Stealth Bastard Deluxe – Become the infamous Tactical Espionage Arshole and make your way quietly through a strange, hi-tech facility that appears to exist only to kill you. (ends March 1)

– Become the infamous Tactical Espionage Arshole and make your way quietly through a strange, hi-tech facility that appears to exist only to kill you. (ends March 1) Monster Prom: Hotseat – The hit indie dating sim gives you and up to three other players three weeks to raise your stats, seduce a classmate, and get a date for the Monster Prom. (ends March 1)

– The hit indie dating sim gives you and up to three other players three weeks to raise your stats, seduce a classmate, and get a date for the Monster Prom. (ends March 1) Swimsanity! Couch Party Edition – An underwater shooter featuring a variety of weapons and power-ups, with eight action-packed game modes and couch co-op multiplayer. (ends March 1)

Couch Party Edition – An underwater shooter featuring a variety of weapons and power-ups, with eight action-packed game modes and couch co-op multiplayer. (ends March 1) Table Manners – Another dating simulator, except in this one you're a disembodied hand with dangerously poor coordination. (ends March 1)

– Another dating simulator, except in this one you're a disembodied hand with dangerously poor coordination. (ends March 1) Algo Bot – As a maintenance droid on a massive pan-galactic colony ship, it's up to you and your cranky boss PAL to save the sleeping crew from cold, suffocating death when a routine recycling job goes very, very wrong. (ends March 31)

– As a maintenance droid on a massive pan-galactic colony ship, it's up to you and your cranky boss PAL to save the sleeping crew from cold, suffocating death when a routine recycling job goes very, very wrong. (ends March 31) Cyber Hook – Use parkour skills and a high-tech grappling hook to speed your way through a retrowave game world, manipulating time, abusing physics, and blasting enemies as you go. (ends March 31)

– Use parkour skills and a high-tech grappling hook to speed your way through a retrowave game world, manipulating time, abusing physics, and blasting enemies as you go. (ends March 31) Little Big Workshop – Grow and manage a magical factory filled with diligent workers who can create anything you want, from rubber ducks to drones, electric guitars, and more. (ends March 1)

Prime Gaming is also offering more than 20 SNK classics, all of which are free until March 31.

The King of Fighters 2002

Samurai Shodown 2

Blazing Star

Pulstar

Art of Fighting 2

Fatal Fury Special

The King of Fighters 2000

Metal Slug 2

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Baseball Stars 2

Sengoku 3

Ironclad

King of the Monsters

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

The King of Fighters '97 Global Match

The Last Blade 2

Samurai Shodown V Special

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime, which goes for $13 per month or $120 per year. Subscriptions will also get you free shipping on most products sold by Amazon, along with access to Amazon Prime Video and Prime Gaming, which includes monthly free games and loot as well as a monthly Twitch channel subscription, emotes, and chat badges. You can find out more about the service, and sign up for a free 30-day trial, at gaming.amazon.com.