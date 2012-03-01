All Zombies Must Die! coming to Steam on March 12

Developers, doublesix have sent word that All Zombies Must Die! will finally be invading Steam on March 12. It's a top down arcade blaster that has you taking on the zombie hordes with up to three friends. The minute-to-minute corpse obliteration is deepened by a layer of RPG sweetness that will let you level up your zombie slayer and craft new weapons.

As well as a few nice extra bits like leaderboards and achievements, the PC version will improve on the console edition with a new "treacle" mechanic to give survivors completely surrounded by undead a chance to wade through the smelly ranks and make a break for freedom. The difficulty curve has also been adjusted to temper the harshness of its final stages.

For more on the game, check out the All Zombies Must Die! site, and have a look at this pair of cadaverous PC screenshots.