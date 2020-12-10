What cyberware can you get in Cyberpunk 2077?

Looking for a Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware list? Cyberware refers to the implants that you can find and equip over the course of the game. These modifications give V special abilities that can be useful when exploring areas, engaging in combat, as well as generally buffing your character.

You can kit out V's body with different types of cyberware, but there are a limited number of slots on each part of their body. Some cyberware items also have additional parts called fragments, which offer different effects. Here's all Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware I've found so far, how much each mod costs, and which ones are worth investing in early.

Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware: What you need to know

There are three different types of Cyberware:

Active: Requires an action to activate.

Requires an action to activate. Passive: No action needed.

No action needed. Triggered: These activate at specific times, when you meet a condition.

You can buy more cyberware mods by visiting a Ripperdoc. These vendors are marked on the map with a little forceps icon, and there are plenty of them across Night City. They won't all sell the same items so if you're checking out a new part of town, stop by to check out what they have for sale.

As you'd expect, valuable cyberware doesn't come cheap, so you'll want to walk into these clinics with your pockets filled with Eurodollars. Some Ripperdocs may also sell Crafting Specs for cyberware mods so that you can create them yourself.

All Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware we've found so far

Operating System (Cyberdeck)

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Fuyutsui Electronics MK.1 (5000 Eurodollars)

Two empty cyberware mod slots, three base RAM, five buffer size.

Allows you to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Stephenson Tech MK.2 (15000 Eurodollars)

Four empty cyberware mod slots, six base RAM, seven buffer size.

Allows you to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning

Militech Paraline (Fitted by Vik Vektor)

Two empty cyberware mod slots, two base RAM, four buffer size.

Allows you to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Biotech Σ MK.3 (25000 Eurodollars)

Five empty cyberware mod slots, 10 base RAM, seven buffer size.

Allows you to perform quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning.

Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by nine units per second.

Increases damage dealt by quickhacks by 20 percent.

Biodyne Berserk MK.4 (35000 Eurodollars)

Three empty cyberware mod slots,

Hold E to activate Berserk: This significantly boosts your strength and resilience. It also reduces weapon recoil and increases melee damage by 25 percent. It increases armor and resistances by five percent for five seconds (30-second cooldown).

While Berserk is active, jumping from a height sends out a shockwave when you land, damaging nearby enemies.

All ranged attacks deal 20 percent more damage.

Defeating enemies restores four percent max health.

You get what you pay for when it comes to Cyberdecks, and while your Militech Paraline is a great starter, the Biotech Σ MK.3 looks promising for budding Netrunners. Fitted with 10 base RAM, you can also equip five quickhacks for versatility in combat.

Skeleton

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Titanium Bones: Increases carrying capacity by 20 percent (1000 Eurodollars).

Increases carrying capacity by 20 percent (1000 Eurodollars). Bionic Lungs: Increases Stamina by 20 percent (1000 Eurodollars).

Bionic Lungs and Titanium Bones are a great investment for just 1000 Eurodollars each. When you're running along the streets of Night City, the extra stamina is greatly appreciated. If you're anything like me and you tend to pick up every item you find on the floor, having the extra capacity helps.

Hands

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Ballistic Coprocessor: Increases the chance to ricochet shots with Power weapons. Directly link the user's optical implant to the weapon's system, offering real-time data tracking.

Increases the chance to ricochet shots with Power weapons. Directly link the user's optical implant to the weapon's system, offering real-time data tracking. Smart Link: Allows you to use the smart-targeting modules in Smart weapons. Directly links the user's optical implant to the weapon's system, offering real-time data-tracking (9000 Eurodollars).

Smart Link is expensive to buy from a Ripperdoc, so it's lucky that you can acquire this mod without parting with your hard earned cash. In The Gig side quest, speak to Wakako Okada who'll advise you how to get this mod.

Arms

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Gorilla Arms: Charge with each attack. Strong attacks deal bonus damage based on the charge level. This also allows you to force open locked doors and rip turrets from their bases (15250 Eurodollars).

Charge with each attack. Strong attacks deal bonus damage based on the charge level. This also allows you to force open locked doors and rip turrets from their bases (15250 Eurodollars). Mantis Blades: Slice and dice enemies. They also let you leap towards a target to deal massive damage. It's possible to dismember an enemy using the blades (15350 Eurodollars).

Slice and dice enemies. They also let you leap towards a target to deal massive damage. It's possible to dismember an enemy using the blades (15350 Eurodollars). Monowire: Charges when equipped but not used in combat. Bonus damage can be dealt based on charge level, but charge level and bonus damage are reduced every time you attack. This attack can dismember an enemy in one hit (15450 Eurodollars).

Charges when equipped but not used in combat. Bonus damage can be dealt based on charge level, but charge level and bonus damage are reduced every time you attack. This attack can dismember an enemy in one hit (15450 Eurodollars). Projectile Launch System: Unleash various projectiles dealing various types of damage and applying status effects. The projectiles explode on impact to deal damage to enemies in an area of effect—these can also dismember targets. Charged shots increase damage (15450 Eurodollars).

Gorilla Arms has a high price tag for the early-game, but if you take on some jobs you'll have a stack of Eurodollars in no time. The added bonus of being able to force open locked doors and use turrets like regular guns is well worth it on top of the extra punching power.

Legs

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Reinforced Tendons: Press Space while in midair to perform a double jump (45000 Eurodollars).

Press Space while in midair to perform a double jump (45000 Eurodollars). Fortified Ankles: Hold Space to charge the power of the jump, then release to jump (45000 Eurodollars).

If you have some spare cash, Reinforced Tendons gives V a double jump. I haven't found many uses for this in the game just yet, but at the very least it should make climbing over things a bit easier.

Frontal Cortex

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

RAM Upgrade: Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by 0.05 units per second (1000 Eurodollars).

Increases cyberdeck RAM recovery rate by 0.05 units per second (1000 Eurodollars). Limbic System Enhancement (Rare): Increases crit chance by 15 percent (9000 Eurodollars).

Increases crit chance by 15 percent (9000 Eurodollars). Limbic System Enhancement (Legendary): Increases crit chance by 25 percent (21000 Eurodollars).

Increases crit chance by 25 percent (21000 Eurodollars). Mechatronic Core (Rare): Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 10 percent (3000 Eurodollars).

Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 10 percent (3000 Eurodollars). Mechatronic Core (Rare): Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 30 percent (9000 Eurodollars).

Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 30 percent (9000 Eurodollars). Mechatronic Core (Legendary): Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 150 percent (21000 Eurodollars).

Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 150 percent (21000 Eurodollars). Memory Boost: Defeating an enemy instantly recovers two cyberdeck RAM units (6000 Eurodollars).

Defeating an enemy instantly recovers two cyberdeck RAM units (6000 Eurodollars). Ex-Disk (Rare): Increases your cyberdeck's max RAM units by one (12000 Eurodollars).

Increases your cyberdeck's max RAM units by one (12000 Eurodollars). Ex-Disk (Legendary): Increases your cyberdeck's max RAM units by three (20000 Eurodollars).

Increases your cyberdeck's max RAM units by three (20000 Eurodollars). Visual Cortex Support: Increases crit damage by six percent (4500 Eurodollars).

Increases crit damage by six percent (4500 Eurodollars). Heal-On-Kill (Uncommon): Instantly restores three percent health after defeating an enemy (7500 Eurodollars).

Instantly restores three percent health after defeating an enemy (7500 Eurodollars). Heal-On-Kill (Legendary): Instantly restores 10 percent health after defeating an enemy (35000 Eurodollars).

Instantly restores 10 percent health after defeating an enemy (35000 Eurodollars). Self-Ice: Negates effects of enemy quickhacks, has a 45 second cooldown (9000 Eurodollars).

Negates effects of enemy quickhacks, has a 45 second cooldown (9000 Eurodollars). Camillo Ram Manager: When your cyberdeck's RAM reaches two, instantly free 20 percent of it (1000 Eurodollars).

When your cyberdeck's RAM reaches two, instantly free 20 percent of it (1000 Eurodollars). Limbic System Enhancement: Increases crit damage by 15 percent (9000 Eurodollars).

Increases crit damage by 15 percent (9000 Eurodollars). Visual Cortex Support: Improves perception and targeting. (4500 Eurodollars).

I love testing out the Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks so I'm always in need of more RAM. I've got my eye on Memory Boost, RAM Upgrade, and Ex-Disk as I want to have as many options as possible when quickhacking in an area teeming with enemies.

Ocular System

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Kiroshi Optics MK.1: Enhances your vision. Fitted by Vik Vektor.

Circulatory System

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Tyrosine Injector: Increases the breach time of Breach Protocol by 100 percent (1500 Eurodollars).

Increases the breach time of Breach Protocol by 100 percent (1500 Eurodollars). Syn-Lungs: Increases stamina regen by five percent (1000 Eurodollars).

Increases stamina regen by five percent (1000 Eurodollars). Bioplastic Blood Vessels: Increases health regen outside of combat by one point per second (2000 Eurodollars).

You already get a reasonable amount of time to complete the sequences in Breach Protocol while hacking Cyberpunk 2077, so only invest in Tyrosine Injector if you're struggling. Syn-Lungs is cheaper, and I find that I run out of stamina all the time while running between buildings.

Immune System

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cataresist: Increases all resistances by eight percent (2000 Eurodollars).

Increases all resistances by eight percent (2000 Eurodollars). Shock-N-Awe: After taking damage, there's a two percent chance of releasing a large electroshock that deals damage to nearby enemies.

Nervous System

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Kerenzikov: Lets you aim and shoot while dodging. Slows time by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds when aiming, attacking or blocking during a slide/dodge. Has a cooldown of five seconds (5000 Eurodollars).

Lets you aim and shoot while dodging. Slows time by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds when aiming, attacking or blocking during a slide/dodge. Has a cooldown of five seconds (5000 Eurodollars). Synaptic Accelerator (Uncommon): Slows time by 30 percent for two seconds when enemies detect you. Has a one-minute cooldown (7500 Eurodollars).

Slows time by 30 percent for two seconds when enemies detect you. Has a one-minute cooldown (7500 Eurodollars). Synaptic Accelerator (Legendary): Slows time by 50 percent for four seconds when enemies detect you. Has a one-minute cooldown (35000 Eurodollars).

Slows time by 50 percent for four seconds when enemies detect you. Has a one-minute cooldown (35000 Eurodollars). Reflex Tuner (Uncommon): Slows time by 60 percent for 2.5 seconds when your health drops to 25 percent. Has a one-minute cooldown (3750 Eurodollars).

Slows time by 60 percent for 2.5 seconds when your health drops to 25 percent. Has a one-minute cooldown (3750 Eurodollars). Reflex Tuner (Legendary): Slows time by 80 percent for four seconds when your health drops to 25 percent. Has a cooldown of 40 seconds (17500 Eurodollars).

Slows time by 80 percent for four seconds when your health drops to 25 percent. Has a cooldown of 40 seconds (17500 Eurodollars). Neofiber: Increases evasion by six percent (1500 Eurodollars).

Cyberpunk's stealth mechanics. It's easy to miss an enemy stationed in the corners of a room, and having a few seconds longer to react when they spot you can be the difference between surviving and flatlining.

Integumentary System

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Subdermal armor: Increases armor by 20.

Cyberware mods fragments

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Haming-8 Rotor: Increases Mantis Blade attack speed by 45 percent (7000 Eurodollars).

Increases Mantis Blade attack speed by 45 percent (7000 Eurodollars). Blade - Chemical Damage: Mantis Blades deal chemical damage. They can rapidly apply poison (1050 Eurodollars).

Mantis Blades deal chemical damage. They can rapidly apply poison (1050 Eurodollars). Sensory Amplifier: Increases max health by 15 percent (3 Eurodollars).

Increases max health by 15 percent (3 Eurodollars). Invigorating Berserk: While Berserk is active, increases Health regen by 13 percent (45 Eurodollars).

While Berserk is active, increases Health regen by 13 percent (45 Eurodollars). Extended Berserk: Increases Berserk duration by two seconds (45 Eurodollars).

Increases Berserk duration by two seconds (45 Eurodollars). Knuckles - Electrical damage: Gorilla Arms deal electrical damage and have a chance to apply shock. Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots (750 Eurodollars).

Cyberware Crafting Specs