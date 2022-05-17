Alienware's 34-inch QD-OLED monitor is over 25% off at Dell Australia

It's always nice to score a bargain on an item you need. It's even better to get one on something you downright want. The Alienware 34" QD-OLED gaming monitor is surely right up there on many wish lists and at just over AU$1,700 including delivery, down from its regular AU$2,299 price, it's a great time to jump on this truly desirable piece of tech.

In fact, the Alienware 34" AW3423DW QD-OLED is perhaps the best gaming monitor we've ever reviewed. It's great to see OLED tech appearing in the desktop monitor market. The contrast, colours and pixel response times of OLED panels make a lot of so-called gaming monitors look very much second rate. To lift a quote from our review: "Put simply, the Alienware 34 AW3423DW sets new standards for contrast, HDR performance and response."

It looks every bit a premium monitor. It includes a USB hub, three display inputs, a refresh rate of up to 175Hz, a 0.1ms grey-to-grey response time and G-Sync Ultimate certification. Top stuff.

To apply the discount, head over to the Alienware 34" AW3423DW webpage at Dell Australia, once the monitor is in your cart, add the code: DBAW3422 to knock $505 off the price. Then add a second code: VIVID5 to bring it down to the final price of $1,703.56. Note that the second code is active from 3pm EST today. You might want to get in quick as stock is limited!

Alienware 34 AW3423DW QD-OLED Gaming Monitor | AU$2,299 AU$1,703

A 34-inch 21:9 screen with an 1800R curve and 3,440 by 1,440 native resolution is a great base spec for a high end gaming screen. But it's the AW3423DW's QD-OLED panel that sets it apart from the rest of the pack. Is this the best gaming monitor ever?

Dell frequently offer some pretty impressive discounts on many of its products, including those from Alienware. If you're in the market for a new monitor, laptop or system, its always worth having a look at the Dell Australia webpage.

The official site isn't the only place to keep an eye out for Alienware or Dell products. There's also Dell Australia's official eBay store which offers its own impressive discounts.