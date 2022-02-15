Popular

Alienware's 34 inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is set to cost an entirely reasonable $1,299

This could be my dream monitor.

Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED monitor
(Image credit: Dell)
The Alienware AW3423DW 34 inch QD-OLED monitor that was shown off at CES 2022 has been given a price. $1,299 looks to be entirely reasonable for what many will consider to be an almost perfect gaming monitor, myself included.

This gorgeous monitor boasts a resolution of 3440x1440 with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It supports Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate with refresh rates of up to 175Hz over DP and 100Hz over HDMI. It includes one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB 3.0 5Gbps ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a line-out jack.

These would be impressive specs on a VA or IPS screen but the real selling point is the inclusion of Samsung’s QD-OLED tech. Quantum Dot OLED technology is designed to simplify the production of OLED based televisions and monitors (and therefore lower costs), while supposedly delivering a wider color gamut. If the price of the Alienware 34in is any indicator, Samsung has succeeded. QD-OLED tech includes all the benefits of an OLED display including ultra fast response times, high contrast ratios and deep blacks. These are characteristics that gamers will definitely appreciate.

When you compare the Alienware screen to an LG 32EP950-B 32” 4K OLED monitor at just under $4,000, the price of the Alienware seems very reasonable indeed. That kind of pricing has prevented the adoption of OLED screens in the gaming space. Also, there seems to have been little desire to produce panels at sizes smaller than those of televisions.

Of course, $1,299 isn’t exactly cheap, but for brand new monitor tech that ticks most of the boxes, it’s a pretty reasonable starting point. We can surely expect more affordable versions from other vendors in the months ahead. A less flashy design without the USB ports or G-Sync support and a 120Hz refresh rate could attract prices that are within the reach of mainstream buyers.

Let’s hope the Alienware 34 is the first of many very exciting gaming monitors to come during the rest of 2022.

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.
