Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider sequel confirmed for 2021

Last year's Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander may only have thrilled die-hard fans, but a sequel would have the advantage of not having to retell the character's origin story like a superhero movie from the 90s. Which is why it's potentially good news that, according to Deadline, the rumored sequel is in the works.

Alicia Vikander will be returning to play Lara Croft again, although director Roar Uthaug won't be coming back. He's being replaced by Ben Wheatley, who previously directed High-Rise—the J. G. Ballard adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston. The script will be by Amy Jump, who wrote the screenplays for several of Wheatley's previous movies.

Production is set to begin next year, with a release date of March 19, 2021.