This is a sort of scary trailer for Alice: Madness Returns, the next installment in the Alice-in-wonderland-but-everything's-screwed-up saga. It's not as scary as the last one, which was just Alice letting teeth sail out of her mouth on a sea of blood, but it is kinda scary.

I think the hidden message here is: "this will be screwed up and spooky and stuff. Disney was the WRONGEST about Alice." They could even rename it Malice in Bloodmurdersland. You can have that one for free, Spicy Horse.