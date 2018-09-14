Popular

Alan Wake's American Nightmare, Limbo, and seven others are free on the Humble Store

Nine games from the Humble Monthly Trove are free for everyone until Sunday.

The Humble Monthly Trove is a collection of games available to active Humble Monthly subscribers, including Humble Originals and a selection of other DRM-free games—similar to Origin Access but with more of an indie bent. Until Sunday, nine of the games in the current Trove, including Alan Wake's American Nightmare, Limbo, Arawkanoid, and Crescent Bay, are free for the taking. 

Free for the taking and the keeping, to be clear, but in something of a departure the games will not be delivered via Steam keys. Instead, because these are specifically DRM-free versions, you'll download and run standalone installers for each.   

Here's the full list of the games up for grabs:   

  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare
  • Limbo
  • Uurnog
  • Fortune 499
  • Tiny Echo
  • Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche
  • Arawkanoid
  • Thor.n
  • Crescent Bay

The full Humble Trove has more than 60 games, with new ones added each month. The nine freebies will be available to download until 11:59 pm PT on September 16.

