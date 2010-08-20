Aion 2.0: Elyos Leveling Guide (53-55)

At long last, we guide the Elyos to level 55 in Aion's September 7 free expansion, Assault on Balaurea. You've likely slain many beasts to get this far, but you've faced nothing so fearsome as what awaits in the Abyssal Splinter. If you're clueless right now, maybe try the level 51-52 baby Elyos leveling guide first.

These guides were put together with the help of Aion's PowerWiki team: Jennifer “Gennwu” Randall, Scott “Hammer” Hannus, and Sean “Knite” Orlikowski. Read more of their awesome work at The Aion PowerWiki .

What's going on?

At this point, you're no noob to either Aion or this guide, so here's an overview of what we'll cover today. You'll unlock the last Greater Stigma slot in Beshmundir Temple, follow a quest chain for extendable weaponry, and defeat Yamennes of the Abyssal Splinter.

The guides

As always, Duddlinerk is here to cool the mustard, and Pinky has returned to freak-out around every corner.

The final Greater Stigma slot

Duddlinerk: Why must Daevas work so hard for just one Stigma Slot?!

Pinky: Patience, Duddlinerk! Stigmas are a Daeva's true source of power!

When you complete the repeatable quests in Beshmundir Temple the required number of times, you will open your last Greater Stigma Slot. Beshmundir Temple is located within Silentera Canyon, which cannot be entered unless the Elyos conquer all fortresses in the Inggison region. The completion of this takes a little bit of luck and a lot of effort.

Fabled Grade Armor Rewards

Duddlinerk: No loot from Named Monsters, but can still acquire Fabled item?! Duddlinerk think deal like this almost too good to be true!

When you complete the repeatable quests within the Abyssal Splinter, Fabled Grade Shoes are rewarded. To start this quest, meet Craftsman NPC Laum in front of Teminon Fortress. Completion is fairly easy and involves killing monsters inside of the Abyssal Splinter. The only difficulty is that these quests are only available for completion when the Elyos have control of the Divine Fortress. To give you something to look forward to, here are the Fabled Armor Rewards available once you hit level 50:



Rosarea's shoes restoration [Shoes reward when repeated 8 times]



Rosarea's gloves restoration [Gloves reward when repeated 8 times]



Rosarea's shoulder restoration [Shoulder reward when repeated 8 times]



Rosarea's gaiters restoration [Pants reward when repeated 12 times]



Rosarea's breastplate restoration [Breastplate reward when repeated 12 times]



At level 52, you can take two quests simultaneously from the list above, but you must complete the Rosarea's gaiters restoration quest to receive the breastplate quest.

Rich with Items: Beshmundir Temple

Duddlinerk: Fabled items can easily be obtained if Daeva completes quests, nyerk! Duddlinerk is worried Shugo business may suffer from such good deals!

Intended for a Group, the Beshmundir Temple is located deep inside Silentera Canyon and is only accessible for those Daevas who are level 55. In the deepest reaches of the temple, a huge dragon, Stormwing (that used to be a rival of Tiamat), is imprisoned. There is also a Petralith Energy Source and related structures hidden within. Defeat the ultimate boss, Stormwing, for a chance at some amazing items!

To acquire a Fabled grade item, collect Decrees of Valor (given when the temple quests are completed) and exchange them at the designated NPC. Without a doubt, this is the place for those seeking fat loot.

Extendable Weapon Quests

Duddlinerk: Quest is too hard! Duddlinerk doesn't care about extendable weapons, nyerk! Doubts they would give such weapons to Shugo anyway!

Pinky: Stop whining like a shade cursed Asmodian! A strong will is a must if you want a good weapon!

The quest offers good EXP and a Fabled Weapon with good performance. Later, you can proceed with an upgrade quest (related to the weapon) to drastically improve the performance and make a lasting weapon. In case you're interested, here's the weapon upgrade path.

Step | Classification | Quest Name