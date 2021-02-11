Popular

Ahead of Steam's Lunar New Year sale, Green Man Gaming is having its own

Project Cars 3, NBA 2k21 and more are heavily discounted.

NBA 2K21
Steam's Lunar New Year Sale is likely to kick off tomorrow, but if your backlog acquisition instinct has already kicked into gear, Green Man Gaming is currently hosting a Lunar sale of its own. As you can normally expect with these kinds of seasonal sale, there's a lot to sift through, ranging everything from late 2020 blockbusters through to the usual assortment of deeply discounted back catalogue.

An example of the former is NBA 2K21, which only a handful of months from release has received a hefty 72 percent discount, bringing it down to AU$25.23. Dirt 5 can also be had for AU$31.86—down from AU$84.95—while Project Cars 3 is down to AU$26.76.

Some more highlights:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | AU$23.75 (usually AU$89.95)
Cities Skylines: Deluxe Edition | AU$12.10 (usually AU$56.95)
Crusader Kings 3 | AU$47.57 (usually AU$69.95)
Destiny 2: Beyond Light | AU$35.35 (usually AU$59.95)
Doom | AU$8.91 (usually AU$34.95)
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | AU$34.98 (usually AU$69.95)
No Man's Sky Origins | AU$42.48 (usually AU$84.95)
Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$55.45 (usually AU$99.95)

There's heaps more where that came from, and the deals are good until February 20.

