Agents of MAYHEM is the next addition to the Saints Row universe

Volition, creator of Saints Row, has announced its new project: Agents of MAYHEM (the Multinational Agency for Hunting Evil Masterminds). MAYHEM is a rag-tag bunch of superheroes bent on thwarting the plans of LEGION (the League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations).

The idea of using ridiculous comic book powers to bring down ridiculous comic book overlords in a ridiculous open world might seem familiar to you, and so it should: Agents of MAYHEM takes place in the Saints Row universe "sharing certain story elements, symbolism, and design inspiration". As if Volition needed an excuse to shrug off the remnants of reality still clinging to Saints Row.

Agents of MAYHEM will wreak havoc (not HAVOC) sometime in 2017.