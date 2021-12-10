After a decade of waiting, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is getting a sequel

In 2019, publisher Focus Entertainment announced it was working with Saber Interactive on "a license among the most important in the Games Workshop universe." During The Game Awards, we finally found out what that was—a sequel to Relic's much-loved 2011 action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine.

Originally planned to be the first in a trilogy, Space Marine ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of its protagonist, Captain Titus of the Ultramarines, up in the air. In Space Marine 2, we finally get to find out who Titus wrecks the faces of next: the tyranids, 40K's living bioweapons who fight with organic weaponry. The trailer, like the original game, emphasizes the heroic scale of the transhuman space marines, in contrast to the ordinary humans of the Imperial Guard. One of them kneels as they pass, whispering "angels" before a marine takes off his helmet to reveal the craggy face of Titus.

Titus is being played by Clive Standen (of Vikings, Camelot, and Robin Hood) this time, replacing Mark Strong. Standing on stage at The Game Awards with a chainsword over his shoulder, he certainly looked the part.

There's no release date for Space Marine 2 yet