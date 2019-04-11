Acer goes big and bright with a 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor

During a press event in New York today, Acer CEO Jason Chen stood on stage as a helper rolled out his company's new Predator CG437K P and commented, "This one looks pretty big!" Indeed it is, comparatively speaking—it's a 43-inch LFGD (large format gaming display) with a 4K resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate.

Not to be confused with Nvidia's even more massive BFGDs (big format gaming displays), which are 65-inch behemoths with baked in G-Sync support, Acer's new monitor is rather large compared to most other displays on the market. It's big enough to be considered a TV, except it's built for playing games (and doesn't have a built-in tuner).

Whether you have the space or desire for a 43-inch gaming monitor on your desk is another matter. For those that do, and who have the hardware to drive a 4K gaming experience, there is a lot of real estate here to enjoy those visuals.

The VA panel driving this thing is also capable of HDR visuals. Importantly, it's capable of hitting a peak 1,000 nits brightness, meaning it can do HDR justice (in theory) by illuminating those pixels much brighter than lower-end HDR displays that only hit ~400 nits.

There's no G-Sync module inside this one. It's an adaptive sync display, and as such, it might work fine with G-Sync. As of right now, it's not on Nvidia's list of G-Sync compatible monitors, and it's not clear if Nvidia has had a chance to test it yet. Even if it doesn't pass, though, users can try their luck by manually enabling G-Sync. It's best to wait for reviews to see how it actually works, though.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a Type-C port. Relating the somewhat generous port selection, Acer is pitching this at both "hardcore PC" and console gamers.

The Predator CG437K P will ship first to China in August for RMB 9,999, followed by launches in North America ($1,299) and Europe (€1,499) in September.