Accounting+ heading to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift next month

Accounting+, a revamped version of the original game, is heading to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift in October.

Created by William Pugh (The Stanley Parable), Dominik Johann (Minit), and Justin Roiland (co-creator of Rick and Morty), Accounting+ is dubbed a "nightmare adventure comedy." The game takes the serious business of accountancy and gives it a fun and silly twist. You'll embark on your tenure with Smith & Smitherson, learning the "noble" accounting profession, which will involve entering Virtual Reality while playing in Virtual Reality.

Characters are voiced by Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh), Cassie Steele (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and Arin Hanson (Game Grumps).

The game adds new levels and features, such as "Trick Shots" and "The Most Dangerous Space Level Ever Made."

Accounting+ is set for release sometime in October. In the meantime, you can take a peek at the official website here or check out the screenshots below.