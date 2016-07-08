A video tour of NZXT's case factory

It's loud inside factories. Obvious, right? Sure—but when you don't work in manufacturing, it's easy to forgot how big, loud, and incredible the manufacturing equipment that builds our everyday objects truly is. Inside NZXT's PC case factory, I got to see rows of huge hydraulic presses slamming down again and again, mashing cases into shape. And now you can too, thanks to our video tour!

Our gallery of NZXT's case factory is full of details on the manufacturing process we couldn't fit into a short video, so check it out if you want to know more.