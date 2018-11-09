A Scum bug was causing uncontrollable penis growth

Last week's Wild Hunter update to the online survival game Scum added bow and arrow skills, new animals to use them on, new musical instruments, and user-definable dongs. Amusingly, they weren't purely cosmetic: embiggening your wang requires the use of attribute points that could otherwise be put toward more useful characteristics, or you could shrink it up in exchange for a boost to your brain or biceps.

As sometimes happens with such complex, interlocking systems, the rollout didn't go perfectly smoothly. Because of that, Gamepires released a hotfix today aimed at addressing some of the most pressing issues, including:

Bug fix where penis would get bigger with each login

Fixed a bug where urinating would lock hands and penis if interrupted

Fixed a bug where it was possible to increase penis size without it affecting other attributes

There are other, less phallus-focused (and phunny) changes, of course, including visual improvements and tweaks like decreased candle heat radius and increased sodium loss while urinating, and a wider frequency range for musical instruments. There's also a new "participation prize" of ten fame points for prisoners who stay in game events until they're over, and new administrator commands that enable weather effects, visual bullet trajectories, and improved drone access.

The full rundown of Scum's dong nerf hotfix is available on Steam.