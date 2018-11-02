Popular

A new The Sinking City trailer focuses on improved character animations

By

They no longer look Lovecraftian.

Ukrainian studio Frogwares has just released a new trailer for its forthcoming Lovecraft-inspired adventure The Sinking City (not to be mistaken with the recently released Call of Cthulhu). The video focuses on the game's newly improved character animations, and it's true, when you look at the comparison sections of the trailer, that they look less... uncanny, than before.

Unlike the previously released Call of Cthulhu, Th Sinking City is an open world game with action elements. It seems to take heavy cues from The Shadow Over Innsmouth, given the presence of "fish-people" walking the streets. That's what Austin observed when he previewed the game last month.

The Sinking City releases March 21.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments