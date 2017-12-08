A new From Software game just got teased at The Game Awards 2017

In what may go down as one of the cruelest teases in history, a short video was aired at The Game Awards tonight which confirmed that From Software is working on something unannounced. Given the nature of the video, which appeared to sport a dark fantasy or horror aesthetic, I'm pretty sure it's not the next Armored Core game.

Some are speculating that it's called Shadows Die Twice, since those are the sole words shown during the 29 second trailer embedded above. Worst case scenario (for us at least) is that it's a sequel to the Sony-exclusive Bloodborne. Whatever the case, From Software has previously said the Dark Souls series is over for now.

More to come, if there is anything else to come.