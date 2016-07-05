A free trial version of Need for Speed is now on Origin

“It’s not only boring,” we said in our review of the PC version of Need for Speed that came out earlier this year, several months behind the console releases, “but so bereft of ideas that it represents a series running dangerously low on creative fuel.” That's not exactly a whip your wallet out kind of recommendation, is it? But now you can take it for a spin without forking over any cash at all.

A trial version of Need for Speed is now available on Origin at no charge. It gives you ten hours of total play time, spread over multiple sessions (unless you're a real die-hard, I suppose), and if you buy it after the trial has expired, your progress will continue from wherever you left off. Bottom line, it's ten hours of free gaming, and you can only go so wrong at that price.

