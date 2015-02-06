10 things you should never do to your PC

Maintaining unobstructed airflow inside your PC is incredibly important for performance and longevity. Dust, dirt, and dander can build up quickly unless you routinely clean your rig’s interior, leading to overheating, loss of performance, permanent damage to your PC’s components, and a deep feeling shame when your friends come to visit and look inside your PC. Like their PCs aren’t all grubby, too? Hypocrites. Why do you even hang out with those guys?

Set a reminder for yourself to clean your PC regularly (take it outside and toot it with compressed air). While you’re at it, clean out your keyboard. I’ve seen what you eat while you’re sitting at that computer, and there’s a bunch of it gumming up your keys. See, I’m just as bad as those friends of yours.