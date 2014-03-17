The 10 Best Unreal Engine 3 Games

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 3 (UE3) turned 10 years old this month, so we took a look back at some of the best games using the engine. Available for licensees since March 2004, UE3 represented a huge leap for the Unreal Engine. It boasts support for pretty much every platform—mobile, Windows, OS X, and all of the consoles. It's so popular with developers that even the FBI decided to license the engine for a training simulator.

We had a hard time narrowing the list down to only 10 choices. Games like Unreal Tournament 3, Red Orchestra 2, Rising Storm, and plenty of others didn't make the cut. Then again, 10 years is a long time in the gaming world and most of our picks are games that aren't just fun, but changed how we play games forever.

Tell us what you think of the list in the comments! What were your favorite Unreal Engine 3 games?

Batman: Arkham City is the 2011 sequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum. Both games are stellar and changed how we expect superhero games to play—this isn’t your standard licensed product. An awesome combat system combines with everything you know and love about Batman in a game that’s now available for $30. Hang from gargoyles, solve the Riddler’s puzzles, and beat up bad guys in Arkham City. What more could you want?