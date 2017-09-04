Asus shows off ultra-fast 802.11ax router with a 4,804Mbps transfer speed

At some point in the not-too-distant future, companies will start pushing 802.11ax wireless routers. Asus already is, to an extent—while it does not yet have an 802.11ax router available to purchase, it did trot out its next-generation RT-AX88U model built around the 802.11ax specification at IFA.

This snazzy looking router combines a black and gold color scheme with the usual aggressive angles that Asus often employs in its products. But what's really special about the RT-AX88U is its wireless speed—its combined theoretical throughput checks in at 5,962Mbps over Wi-Fi.

As with today's wireless routers, you can't actually combine the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands into a single ultra-fast connection, even though that is how router makers like to advertise things. Nevertheless, the RT-AX88U is no slouch. It is rated to deliver up to 1,148Mbps over the 2.4GHz band and up to 4,804Mbps over the 5GHz band.

The total throughput is four times faster compared to 802.11ac. In addition, the RT-AX88U can serve up more simultaneous data transfers than 802.11ac MU-MIMO routers, which makes it better suited for households with multiple high-speed devices. That's actually the main benefit of 802.11ax.

Unfortunately Asus did not say when the RT-AX88U will be available or how much it will cost.