Astro Gaming's updated A50 wireless headset with base station is now available for $300

Astro Gaming is back with yet another iteration of its popular A50 headset, this latest version an all-wireless model with a new base station transmitter featuring magnetic charging contacts, a battery status indicator, TOSLink (optical) pass-through, and auxiliary input/output for audio capturing and livestreaming.

As with previous builds, the latest A50 comes "professional tuned" to deliver what Astro and its team of gamers consider audiophile-grade performance. It has a built-in MixAmp, Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound support, custom EQ modes, and a precision boom microphone that automatically mutes when you flip it up and out of the way.

Astro claims extended battery life of up to 15 hours on the latest A50 model, which is one of the upgrades over the first and second generation A50 headsets. Also setting this newest revision apart from its predecessors is a wireless range of up to 30 feet and the optional ability to swap out the ear pads and headband pad to leather. Doing so requires the separately-sold A50 Mod Kit.

With these upgrades, the A50 has a shot at dethroning the SteelSeries Siberia 800 as our top pick in wireless gaming headsets. The previous generation A50 "missed out by a whisker for best overall" because of a few minor niggles, including "unpredictable battery life" and a "strangely short charge cable." It seems as though Astro addressed both of those quirks, though we'll have to wait and see until we have a chance to play with the new model.

For those of you who don't want to wait, the Astro A50 with base station is available now for $300. There are two versions, one that supports the Xbox One and PCs and one that supports the PS4 and PCs.