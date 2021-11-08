Popular

Assassin's Creed Valhalla teases roadmap of content for the next two months

Though it really is just a tease.

Ubisoft has revealed a roadmap for content coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla over the next two months.

Well, it's more of a "sneak peek" according to the developer, with the finer details of each upcoming addition being mighty vague. Everything kicks off on November 9 when Title Update 1.4.0 launches, along with a "free game activity" called Tombs of the Fallen. The tombs were accidentally leaked last week through some PlayStation trophy additions, but it's still unclear what exactly the tombs are linked to.

Later in the week sees the beginning of the limited-time event Oskoreia Festival, running from November 11 until December 2. Ubisoft doesn't seem too interested in spilling the beans for this either, with no details on what exactly the event entails. Datamining earlier this year suggests it'll share a lot of content from old festivals, but also centre heavily around the Wild Hunt—a popular bit of folklore in Norse mythology.

The mystery continues through into December when Title Update 1.4.1 lands, with as much information as we've had on everything else so far. Not a fat lot, basically, though the thumbnail feels rather festive. Maybe I'm just too nosey for my own good, but it feels strange to keep everything so hush-hush. Valhalla fans are sure to be pumped for a decent stream of content over the next couple months, though.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
