Assassin's Creed: Rogue gameplay: max settings at 60 fps on LPC

By

AC Rogue Header max settings

Wonder how good a "last-gen" game can look when it's maxed out on PC? The answer is pretty much what you'd expect. It's not that Rogue looks bad, but clunky animations and texture pop-ins make its older target hardware very evident. Overall, it's a lovely game while you run around killing people (read our review), but its visual flaws are apparent in the context of a brand new, big budget PC game. Watch the video above to see for yourself.

A quick note: the gameplay was recorded at 1440p, but unfortunately we encountered an error while exporting that wouldn't allow it to export at full-res. Still, the game ran at a smooth 60fps that you can enjoy at 1080p.

