Assassin's Creed: Origins system requirements revealed

For better or worse, Assassin's Creed: Origins is an RPG now, so reckons Tom after going hands-on with Ubisoft's latest sandswept sandbox this week. Due on October 27, the developer has now revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements you'll want to ascertain before descending into the desert.

As outlined in this blog post, Ubi suggests Origins' minimum specs align with 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and that those players should expect to run the game at 720p and 30 fps by way of its auto-detect presets.

Moreover, those players with better equipped machines "have the possibility of running 4K at 30fps or higher, or running standard resolutions such as 1080p or 1200p at higher than 30 fps"—according to studio producer Jose Araiza.

In practice, all of that means you're shooting for this:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only).

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent.

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better).

System RAM: 6GB.

Resolution: 720p.

Video Preset: Lowest.

Recommended

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only).

Processor: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz.

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better).

System RAM: 8GB.

Resolution: 1080p.

Video Preset: High.

Assassin's Creed: Origins is due October 27, 2017.