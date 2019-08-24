Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Division 2 and Rainbow Six Siege all half price or better this weekend

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has heavily discounted many of its flagship games to celebrate Gamescom, which means you can grab sprawling action-RPG Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, looter shooter The Division 2 and tactical multiplayer FPS Rainbow Six Siege for half price or less this weekend.

The deals, which expire Tuesday August 27, are housed here: the standard edition of Assassin's Creed Odyssey is 58% off at $25.20, The Division 2 is half price at $30, and the Rainbow Six Siege base game is $8, which is a 60% price cut. The prices are even better on the UK store, where you can grab an extra 20% off at checkout using the code UBIXP20. Browse the UK deals here—the discount code expires on Monday.

Also discounted are city builder Anno 1800 (33% off), Far Cry New Dawn (50% off) and Ghost Recon Wildlands (60% off). Wildlands might be worth grabbing ahead of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which is out in October.

Most of the deals are also available on the Epic Games Store, but not on Steam.

As Ian noted during the week, For Honor is free to keep on Uplay this weekend as part of the sale: you can claim your free copy here.