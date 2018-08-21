Assassin's Creed Odyssey cinematic showcases a world of Greek fantasy

Ubisoft dropped an Assassin's Creed Odyssey cinematic trailer for Gamescom today that, to my eye, doesn't look very Assassin's Creed-like at all—particularly when the Gorgon shows up. But it may not be as off-the-ranch as it first appears. Creative director Jonathan Dumont told USgamer that what you see is not necessarily what the world will get.

The idea is that Layla Hassan, the modern-day lead of Assassin's Creed Origins who's back for more in Odyssey, may not be getting a fully authentic recreation of the ancient world when she dives back into the Animus. "These are small pockets that are lost somewhere in the world. There is a sort of a sub-plot with artifacts. Are you seeing a simulation within a simulation? What are you seeing?" Dumont said. "It's real for Alexios, Kassandra, and that world. But what you are perceiving through that world with Layla, is that real?"

It may also be that the monsters in the game may not live up to their cinematic billing, Dumont added: "This is something where people have beliefs, and you verify those beliefs. Sometimes people will talk about Cyclops, and it will just be a big guy with one eye."

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey will be out on October 5, and it will apparently be "much longer" than Origins, which may or may not be good news depending on how you feel about these things.