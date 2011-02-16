Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood release date announced

Ubisoft have finally announced a release date for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood on PC. The game will come out on March 17 in the US and March 18 in Europe. The release date was announced on the Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood forums . Ubisoft also recently revealed a few of the PC exclusive features we can look forward to, including support for Nvidia 3D and Eyefinity multi monitor support. Check out the latest trailer , our preview or the Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood site for more on the game.