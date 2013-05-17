Assassin's Creed and Far Cry lift Ubisoft to $83.3 million in profits last year

It's a pretty good day to be a wallet at Ubisoft. Newly released financial statements reveal that the French publisher and developer pulled in $1.615 billion in revenue after selling more than twelve million copies of Assassin's Creed 3 and six million copies of Far Cry 3 . Not only was overall revenue up 18.3% from last year, but take-home profits rose a staggering 73.7% over 2012.

“The expertise and talent of our teams enabled Ubisoft to manage the year's difficult market conditions and the drop in the casual segment remarkably well,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said. “In addition, the success of Far Cry 3 confirmed our strong comeback in the major segment of shooter games.”

Though it was admirably restrained and professional, that statement should be understood for what it truly is: investor-speak for “we are seriously rolling in it, and things are awesome.” Ubisoft is the fourth largest independent publisher in the United States and the third largest in Europe.

“Our franchises are underpinned by recognized creative know-how and premier development capacity,” Guillemot said. “With more than 7,000 developers, Ubisoft has the necessary caliber to offer its fans exceptionally rich and immersive gaming experiences on a regular basis.”

Ubisoft's next big release, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger , is out next week.

Ubisoft's stock jumped about 10% on Thursday after financial statements were released. You can find statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, here . (PDF)