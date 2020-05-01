Assassin's Creed 2, Child of Light and Rayman Legends are all free to keep

In case you missed it last month, Ubisoft is giving away Assassin's Creed 2 again, and this time it's joined by a couple more freebies, all yours to keep.

Anyone who fancies a murderous jaunt around Renaissance Italy can pick up Assassin's Creed 2 between now and May 5. It was already given away in April, but what with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla announcement this week, there might be some more of you who fancy taking it for a spin.

If historical murder isn't your bag, there are alternatives this time. There's fairy tale RPG Child of Light, which pits a wee girl against the Queen of the Night and boasts some absolutely gorgeous hand-drawn art. And then there's lively platformer Rayman Legends, which is also quite the looker, even seven years after it launched.

All are available to keep if you claim them by May 5, and the only thing you'll need is Uplay. And for more freebies, be sure to check out our list of all the free games you can grab right now.