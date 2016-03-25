Ark: Survival Evolved celebrates Easter with the Bunny-Dodorex

One of the things I like most about Ark: Survival Evolved is the apparently complete lack of commitment to any kind of coherent narrative, or even theme. When it first began, it seemed like a “Land That Time Forgot” experience with rideable dinosaurs and assault rifles, but since then Studio Wildcard has added dragons, a Yeti, War Kangaroos, Raptor Claus, and even Mega-Beavers. Now Easter is coming, and that means it's time for—get ready for it—an “Eggcellent Adventure.”

The latest festive event includes collectible Bunny Eggs, suitably huge, that can be painted or crafted into Easter-themed items like Bunny Ears or a Bunny Costume for the Procoptodon. But it won't be all sugar-coated fun and games: The ferocious Bunny-Dodorex will be hopping around Ark all week long, and he's apparently not someone you want to meet.

The latest Ark update also adds the new Swamp and Snow Caves areas, containing “high-end loot, advanced artifacts, and more clues towards the mysterious origins of the Ark.” You may not want to rush into them headlong, however, as the developers warned that they're intended for high-level survivors. The Ark: Survival Evolved Eggcellent Adventure is live now and runs for a week.