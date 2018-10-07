Arena RTS The Maestros is all about mutating your troops to victory

An interesting-looking new strategy game popped up on Steam in the last few days: The Maestros. It’s an RTS that focuses on using a single hero and a handful of troops to get victory in an arena map with other players and NPCs. It’s currently in a promising Early Access state, and feels like a match of Warcraft 3 where you didn’t have to build a base and you’re painfully limited on what troops you can get before the real fighting actually begins.

A round of Maestros sees you first defeating neutral monsters to get a bunch of basic troops. You then take those troops to transform stations, where you mutate them into more advanced ones with more powerful abilities—which is when the game gets pretty nasty and action-oriented. At that point, you have to team up with your allies to deathmatch all the enemy’s commanders to claim victory, hoping your team has chosen the best combination of three heroes and units to win. It’s a cool concept, basically an abbreviation of the standard RTS match that incorporates the best innovations of the MOBA genre.