April the twenty-seventh be with you, I guess: Star Wars Day sales just started a week early

May 4 is Star Wars day: It's May the fourth, you see, a groan-inducing play on the famous Star Wars invocation, "May the Force be with you." That date doesn't actually get here until next week—one week from today, in fact—but that's not stopping Steam and GOG from kicking off the Star Wars sales action right now.

The May the 4th 2023 Sale (opens in new tab) on Steam has an array of Star Wars games marked down, some of them quite deeply. Star Wars: Squadrons is down to $6/£5/€6 (85% off), Battlefront 2 is $10/£9/€10 (75% off), and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is $5/£6/€5 (75%), or a little bit more if you want the deluxe edition, which includes the season pass. The KOTOR games, Dark Forces, X-Wing vs TIE Fighter, and The Force Unleashed are all marked down too, although I cannot in good conscience recommend The Force Unleashed. But hey, I don't judge.

The situation is pretty much the same over on GOG's less pun-tastically named Star Wars Sale (opens in new tab), which has a slightly smaller selection of games, and as far as I can tell, the same prices across the board. You'll definitely want to double-check pricing before you drop any money to ensure you're getting the best deal, but aside from a few Steam-exclusive games, it looks like your choice comes down to platform preference: Whether you like the unity and extras of Steam, or the no-nonsense, no-DRM approach of GOG.

Both Steam's May the 4th Be With You Sale and GOG's Star Wars sale run until May 5. I wouldn't be surprised to see other digital storefronts join in on the fun between now and then, particularly Electronic Arts, which has a few Star Wars games on its own storefront—and, in case you'd forgotten, is releasing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) on April 28.