AOC trots out FreeSync 2 and G-Sync monitors with 0.5ms response times

Few people would argue that a 1ms response time is too slow, but for those who would, AOC is readying a pair of monitors that will cut that time in half. Both are 27-inch curved monitors, and both have a rated 0.5ms response time.

The AG273QCX and AG273QCG are part of AOC's Agon 3 series due out next year. Interestingly enough, the AG273QCX totes a TN panel with HDR support, which would make it one of the most colorful and vibrant TN panels out there. And that is indeed the case, according to AOC's Alfonso Clemente, who said he saw the new panels from AU Optronics.

"I saw this TN panel, they were doing a demonstration in Taipei, and the picture quality is probably better than IPS," Clemente told PCGamesN. "It’s not quantum dot, you can’t put that on TN, but the quality was really reminiscent of quantum dot. The market has never seen a TN panel with this color quality. Viewing angles are TN viewing angles, but you don’t care about that."

Clemente also talked about the refresh rate.

"Up until now curved monitors were either IPS or VA, which is ok, but the response time was not so great. There’s always some ghosting, some blurring. But now there are curved panels from AU Optronics that allow 0.5ms response times," Clemente said.

In addition to a fast response time and HDR support, the AG273QCX has a 2560x1440 resolution at 144Hz and FreeSync 2 support. It is due out in April 2018 for €599.

Likewise, the AG273QCG also boasts a 2560x1440 resolution and a 0.5ms response time, but with a 165Hz refresh rate and supports G-Sync. And according to PR materials, it is using a VA panel, which typically isn't known for fast response times. Unlike the FreeSync version, it lacks HDR support. This one will be available in May of next year for €599.

AOC also has on tap the Agon 3 AG273UG and Agon 3 AG353UCG, PCGamesHardware reports. The former is a 27-inch 4K monitor with an IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and both G-Sync and HDR support, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The latter is a 35-inch curved VA monitor, also with a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and both G-Sync and HDR visuals.

Pricing and availability for the AG273UG and AG353UCG have not yet been announced.