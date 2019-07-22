Antec’s new cases aim to help you keep your cool with up to six fans

(Image credit: Antec)

Antec is fleshing out its case lineup with a couple of new midtower options, the NX500 and NX600. They are similar overall, and both can be outfitted with up to six cooling fans to keep temps in check, though they only come with one fan apiece.

Both cases include a 120mm fan with RGB lighting preinstalled in the rear. That might get it done for some builds, though we imagine most gamers will want to add more themselves. And they can do so—there is room up front to install up to three more 140mm or 120mm fans, plus another two of either size up top. Alternatively, the front and top of either case can accommodate up to a 360mm and 240mm liquid cooling radiator, respectively.

Here is a breakdown of the key specs for the NX500:

Motherboard support: up to ATX

2.5-inch SSD: 4

3.5-inch HDD/2.5-inch SSD (convertible): 2/1

Graphics card length: up to 330mm (12.99 inches)

CPU cooler height: up to 170mm (6.69 inches)

PSU length: up to 170mm (6.69 inches)

And here are the key specs for the NX600:

Motherboard support: up to ATX

2.5-inch SSD: 2

3.5-inch HDD/2.5-inch SSD (convertible): 2

Graphics card length: up to 350mm (13.77 inches)

CPU cooler height: up to 165mm (6.49 inches)

PSU length: up to 190mm (7.48 inches)

The NX600 also comes with a cable cover for the backside of the motherboard tray, to help tidy things up. That's a section of the PC that is rarely seen, but hey, it's there for users who want to keep both sides neat.

Front panel connectivity is the same on both models. They each offer up separate power and reset buttons, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

Scan has these cases in stock, priced at £69.98 for the NX600 and £57.98 for the NX500. Antec did not say when they will be available in the US or how much they will cost. That said, equivalent pricing in US dollars is around $87 for the NX600 and $72 for the NX500.