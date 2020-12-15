Among Us for Nintendo Switch supports crossplay with PC

Among Us is surprise releasing for Nintendo Switch today, which is good news for Switch users. It's also good news for us: the port supports crossplay with the PC and smartphone versions of the game, so it's now possible to play with a wider net of friends. If you happen to be a Switch owner yourself, the game is $5 / AU$6.45.

It's been a very big year for Among Us, which originally released on Steam in 2018 to relative obscurity. Throughout 2020 the game was rapidly and randomly adopted by high-profile streamers, which has culminated in some very high profile people playing the game.

More recently, December has been a big one: a new map, in the form of The Airship, was showcased at the Game Awards last week, and it's coming to the game in early 2021.