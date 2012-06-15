Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs trailer features dead pigs, angry pigs, outdoor environments

The countdown on nextfrictionalgame.com has ended, treating us to an unsurprisingly eerie first trailer for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Check it out below, if you dare.

A Machine for Pigs is the follow-up to 2011's Amnesia: the Dark Descent—which is, for my money, the scariest horror game ever released on the PC. The trailer shows off a similar art style to Dark Descent, but in a notably different setting. We get a glimpse of some outdoor areas, for example, which were all but absent from the claustrophobic Castle Brennenburg.

"Initially we planned to do a teaser release if we reached a certain total payments goal," Frictional Games says on their YouTube page, in reference to the Humble Indie Bundle V . "But before we had everything in place to do the event, any goal we had in mind was long passed!"

A Machine for Pigs is slated for a Q4 2012 release. That should give all of us plenty of time to prepare the dankest and darkest possible place to play it in. For now, skip to 0:29 in the trailer for maximum NOPE.