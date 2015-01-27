American Truck Simulator devs release an hour of alpha footage

Sometimes I worry that my love of Euro Truck Simulator 2 is misconstrued by those who've never played it as some gimmicky affectation. It's not; it's genuinely great. Rather than the undulating pace of some high-action shooter, ETS2 is a constant low-level challenge. You have to obey the rules of the road, maintain balance between speed and controllability, and negotiate motorway junctions. And that's all before each delivery's final boss: reverse parking into the cargo space.

It's a very calming game, but it's also an unnerving one. It's a battle between relaxation and the fact you're driving a giant metal battering ram.

None of this comes across in the medium of video, which is a shame because SCS has released an hour of alpha footage from their ETS2 follow-up American Truck Simulator. At one point, a trucker delivers a tractor to Fresno. Exciting, no?

Look, if you're not visibly shaking at the prospect of delivering 38,600 lb of peas to Los Angeles, then frankly I don't know what to say.

As SCS reminds viewers over at their blog: "American Truck Simulator is still very much under development and features and environments may change prior to the official release."