AMD's oddly named 18.12.1.1 driver update adds support for the Epic Games Store

AMD has begun pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1.1 driver package that is labeled as "optional," though technically all GPU driver updates are optional. In any event, the main thing here—and the only thing, really—is that it preps your Radeon graphics card for Epic's upcoming digital game store.

From what we can tell, this is not a beta release, nor is it a hotfix of sorts. It's just an incremental driver release with an unusually long revision number—there's an extra ".1" at the end that you don't see very often. For reference, the previous Adrenalin Edition driver was the 18.9.3 release.

Interestingly, Neowin surmises the 18.12.1.1 could be tied to a revamp of the Radeon Software family, with AMD potentially reserving an 18.12.2 revision for whatever comes next. According to the rumor mill (Videocardz, specifically), it will launch this month as Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition, with one-click overclocking and undervolting support.

We'll have to wait and see if those things pan out. In the meantime, the 18.12.1.1 release gets your Radeon-based PC ready for the Epic Games Store, which Epic recently announced at The Game Awards. It will feature a free game every two weeks throughout 2019, funded by Epic, Tim Sweeney told GamesIndustry.biz.

Follow this link to grab the latest driver from AMD.