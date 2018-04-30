AMD's new GPU drivers get your PC ready for the Windows 10 April 2018 Update

AMD has a new Adrenalin 18.4.1 driver package that is available to download. Unlike most new GPU driver releases, this one doesn't contain any game optimizations, though it does introduce initial support for the April 2018 Update that Microsoft has begun pushing out to Windows 10 PCs.

Also known as Redstone 4 (and previously referred to as the Spring Creators Update, a name that was never official), the April 2018 Update is the first of two major upgrades to Windows 10 scheduled for this year. Microsoft originally hoped to start pushing it out earlier this month, but took some additional time to squash a last minute bug. It started rolling out to PCs earlier this morning.

As for AMD's newest driver, it also contains a handful of bug fixes. They include:

Water textures may not render or may appear to be missing in World of Final Fantasy.

Stellaris may experience an application hang on loading screens.

Call of Duty: World War II may experience corruption during gameplay on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

The Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature may fail to record in some gaming applications unless desktop recording is enabled.

Sea of Thieves may experience flickering in some game menus on multi GPU enabled system configurations.

It's a relatively minor update in the grand scheme of things, though if you own a Radeon GPU and have applied the April 2018 Update (or plan to), you might as well grab it to ensure everything is working as it should. Alternately, you could hold off a day or two to make sure there are no issues with the new driver release.

If you do decide you want to install the new driver, you can find it here.