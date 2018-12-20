AMD’s latest GPU driver swats a bunch of bugs, including a Vega memory clock issue

AMD recently overhauled its Radeon Software driver series with the initial Adrenalin 2019 Edition update, which offered Radeon graphics card owners a host of upgrades and improvements. That was last week. This week, AMD rolled out a minor update that builds upon the initial release with a bunch of bug fixes.

The new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.3 driver package is listed as an "optional" download, which essentially means it doesn't offer any game-specific performance improvements. However, it does address a memory clock issue that some Radeon RX Vega owners have been experiencing—in some cases, the memory can become locked at 800MHz, AMD says.

That's one of nine bug fixes in all. Here's the full list of resolved issues:

Fan speed gauge in Radeon WattMan may sometimes overfill.

Memory clocks on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may become locked at 800MHz.

Game profiles with custom fan settings may sometimes remain even after closing a game.

The game streaming tab may be missing in Radeon Settings when Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition is installed twice on a system.

Radeon ReLive for VR may experience minor corruption for a few seconds immediately after connecting a headset.

Auto tuning controls are not displaying their warning message in Radeon Overlay.

Custom values for the sampling interval slider in the performance metrics feature may fail to enable.

Radeon Settings may sometimes list a previously installed driver version even after driver successfully upgrading.

Apply and Done buttons may sometimes overlap in Radeon Settings or Radeon Overlay.

There's not much else to see here. However, if you're still running a pre-2019 Adrenalin Edition driver package, updating to the newest release purportedly delivers some performance gains in a few games—four percent in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, three percent in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, five percent in Doom and Wolfenstein II, and seven percent in Strange Brigade.

