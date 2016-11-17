AMD's latest Crimson hotfix brings more optimizations to Civilization 6

AMD has a new hotfix (16.11.4) available for Radeon graphics card owners and guess what? It introduces DirectX 12 support for Civilization 6! Just kidding (apologies to anyone who just spit coffee onto their monitor in surprised delight), Firaxis and AMD are still working on that. Update: The DirectX 12 patch finally went live, just half a day later than expected. Along with Civ6 getting DX12 support, this driver release helps to ensure everything works optimally with the new DX12 code.

Besides Civ6 tuning and support, the driver release notes mention other items, one of which applies to Titanfall 2. Here are the bugs it stomps out:

H.264 content playback may experience playback issues on internet browsers with hardware acceleration when also running gaming applications or content.

Radeon R9 Fury Series products may experience minor graphical corruption in Titanfall 2 when inside a titan.

There are some known issues AMD continues to work on. They include:

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.

DOOM may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan API on some Graphics Core Next products.

DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan API on some Graphics Core Next products.

Flickering may be experience while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.

FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.

H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.t

You can download the latest Crimson hotfix direct from AMD.