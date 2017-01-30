AMD's 17.1.2 ReLive drivers add support for Conan Exiles and Ghost Recon Wildlands

AMD today made available a new set of ReLive drivers, version 17.1.2. They're primarily aimed at Radeon graphics card owners who plan on playing early builds of Conan Exiles, which hits Steam early access tomorrow, and Ghost Recon Wildlands, which kicks off its closed beta on February 3.

You won't find any reference to Conan Exiles or Ghost Recon Wildands in the release notes, though AMD told us directly that the new drivers add support for both games. They also contain stability improvements and over a dozen bug fixes. Here is a look at them all:

AMD FreeSync technology may experience performance issues with Borderless Fullscreen application support when a secondary display is attached and has dynamic content running such as video playback in a web browser or if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background. A workaround if this issue is experienced is to minimize all other running applications that are on the primary desktop display or on non-primary extended displays.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install during installation on some system configurations.

Battlefield 1 may experience flashing or corruption when running in Multi GPU with Radeon RX 400 series.

Instant Replay fails to enable itself after it has been turned off due to content protection.

Radeon Settings may not load on system boot for some system configurations.

Fixed some errors in translations for Radeon Settings and Radeon ReLive.

Audio recorded by Radeon ReLive may sometimes exhibit slow motion when played back.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording issues or issues toggling the Overlay/Toolbar when Frame Rate Target Control is enabled. Users are suggested to disable Frame Rate Target Control when using Radeon ReLive.

Mouse cursor may stutter in recorded video when there is limited on screen activity outside of minor mouse movement.

In AMD Multi GPU configurations the secondary graphics product will exit the low power state when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Radeon ReLive may sometimes not be able to take screenshots of secondary displays.

Chromium may fail to utilize hybrid decode for VP9 content.

DOTA 2 may experience game corruption when performing a task switch while recording with Radeon ReLive in AMD Multi GPU configurations.

Radeon ReLive Overlay/Toolbar will not launch or Record when running League of Legends in Administrator Mode and Windowed Borderless Fullscreen.

Long ping times may be experienced with some WiFi adapters.

There are just as many known issues, some of which are specific to ReLive's features. One of the bigger issues that AMD is working to resolve is that the Xbox DVR application can conflict with ReLive. If you're running into that issue, AMD suggests disabling Xbox DVR for now as it works on a fix.

AMD is also aware of an issue where flicking is present on extended ReLive recordings that last for several hours.

The new drivers are available to download here.