AMD Ryzen 7 1700 with Wraith Spire LED cooler is on sale for $270

The value proposition on the least expensive Ryzen 7 series processor just got a little higher. That's because both Amazon and Walmart have the Ryzen 7 1700 marked down to $270.

AMD's Ryzen 7 1700 is an 8-core processor with 16 threads, 4MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache. Like all Ryzen CPUs, it is unlocked to make overclocking easier. It comes clocked at 3GHz out of the box and can ramp up to 3.7GHz via Turbo.

The Ryzen 7 1700 comes with a Wraith Spire LED cooler in the box, which also adds to the value proposition. That's assuming you don't plan to replace it with a third-party cooler anyway, as you might want to consider if you're planning an aggressive overclock.

Go here to grab the Ryzen 7 1700 on sale from Amazon, or here to get it at Walmart.

