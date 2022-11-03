Watch AMD announce its new Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards right here

Audio player loading…

AMD will today reveal its new Radeon RX 7000 family of GPUs in a livestream (opens in new tab) at 1pm PDT (8pm UK.) Titled "Together We Advanced Gaming", the stream is expected to show off the specifications and features of its RDNA 3 architecture, with an emphasis on the performance per watt of the new cards.

Join us on November 3rd for the unveiling of #RDNA3 and the world premiere of exciting new footage from @CallistoTheGame, @Forspoken, a sneak peek at something amazing from our friends at @Ubisoft, and a whole lot more...Live at 4 p.m at: https://t.co/GE89dZgxqF pic.twitter.com/Yuy4BpRz94November 2, 2022 See more

A tweet from the official Radeon RX account states that the event will also highlight the soon-to-be-released games The Callisto Protocol and Forspoken. The latter is particularly interesting as that's going to be the first game that makes use of Microsoft's DirectStorage (opens in new tab) to slash load times to just a second (opens in new tab), so there's going to be plenty to look forward to here.

There's also going to be "something amazing from our friends at Ubisoft", although what that actually is is anyone's guess. The Assassin's Creed franchise has been AMD sponsored for a while now, and we know there are games in development (opens in new tab), so it's not unthinkable that it could be related to that. You're going to want to watch to find out though, basically.

The general expectation is that AMD will unveil its first chiplet Navi 31 GPU (opens in new tab), which will make its way to the Radeon RX 7900 XT 24GB, though there may be news about other cards in the series, too.

It'll be interesting to see if we get any hints of pricing, given that Nvidia's 40-series has aimed for the high-end with its RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) coming in at $1,599. It's unlikely to be quite as powerful as Nvidia's top chip, but if the price is right, it could be a great opportunity for AMD to steal market share from the green team.

AMD's RDNA 3 announcement may be today, but the actual launch of its new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards isn't expected for a couple of weeks yet. We'll find out more later today.