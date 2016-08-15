AMD Crimson 16.8.2 drivers add support for No Man's Sky

It's only been about a week since AMD released its Crimson 16.8.1 drivers, but with No Man's Sky now available for PC, AMD has gone and released an incremental update (16.8.2) that adds support for the buggy title.

Unfortunately for Hello Games, it hasn't been smooth sailing for No Man's Sky since launching to PC on Friday. Many gamers have complained about various performance issues. There's a patch available that improves AMD Phenom support, along with wonky behavior such as jittery framerates and the inability to alt-tab back into the game, but the game isn't totally fixed.

If you own a Radeon graphics card, the Crimson 16.8.2 drivers might help. They also add support for Paragon Open Beta and fix a few issues including:

Overwatch may experience an intermittent application crash when browsing the hero gallery.

With a FreeSync supported display and FreeSync enabled, some users may experience flickering on desktop during system idle.

A small number of Windows 10 Anniversary Edition systems may experience install issues with secure boot enabled.

And here's a look at the more than a dozen known issues that remain:

A few game titles may fail to launch or crash if the AMD Gaming Evolved overlay is enabled. A temporary workaround is to disable the AMD Gaming Evolved "In Game Overlay".

Grand Theft Auto V may experience an application hang on Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics when playing at 4K resolution in story mode.

A small number of 144hz non-FreeSync enabled displays may exhibit flickering during gaming or on desktop.

Ark Survival Evolved may experience an error message when trying to launch the game in some configurations.

DOTA2 may experience an application hang when using the Vulkan API and changing resolution or game/quality settings.

Corruption may be experienced in Rise of the Tomb Raider using the DirectX 12 API on some Hybrid Graphics configurations when performing a task switch.

Shader Cache may remain be enabled when set to "off" in Radeon Settings on some Hybrid Graphics configurations.

Radeon RX 480 graphics may experience intermittent stuttering in The Division when high game settings are used and vsync is enabled.

Battlefield 4 may experience intermittent crashes when using Mantle. As a work around users are suggested to switch to DirectX 11.

Radeon Pro Duo may experience a black screen in Total War: Warhammer with the games API set to DirectX 12 and V-Sync enabled.

World of Tanks may experience stuttering after performing a task switch in AMD CrossFire mode.

Rocket League may experience flickering when in AMD CrossFire mode.

Ashes of the Singularity may experience an application crash with "crazy" in game settings and Multi-GPU enabled.

You can download the newest Crimson drivers here.