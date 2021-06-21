The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming laptop deals

2. Office laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are a thing. And you don't actually have to be filling Jeff Bezos' coffers if you're in the market for a new machine as there are gaming laptop deals all over retail right now.

With PC gear in historically high demand at the moment you'd be forgiven for thinking that such a thing as a Prime Day laptop deal would be a near mythical beast. But with the pace of change new machines have been cropping up all year and that means there's still a bunch of great last-gen laptops available.

So while you may not necessarily find an RTX 3080 system dropping below $1,000 today, there's a good chance of finding a 20-series notebook with a healthy discount just waiting to be picked up. If the price is right, a laptop with an RTX 2070 inside it will still offer a great gaming experience. You can also check out our current selection of Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals from today's tasty offers on assorted goodies, from TVs to peripherals. Still, if you want to stay mobile, we've seen some pretty impressive gaming laptop deals too.

We've also added a bunch of non-gaming laptops to the pile too. Because sometimes you just want a svelte little notebook to take on the road, while your hulking great desktop monster takes care of gaming at home.

And if these don't float your metaphorical boat, the best Prime Day gaming PC and Prime Day gaming monitor deals just might...

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Base | GTX 1660 Ti | 256GB SSD| |Intel Core i7| $1,499.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $500)

Razer makes very sleek gaming laptops. Razer also makes very expensive gaming laptops. So, seeing a Razer Blade 15 for only $1,000 is kind of a big deal. The GTX 1660 Ti combined with a speedy 120Hz display makes for some decent 1080p gaming on the go. Though, you may want to invest in an external SSD since the laptop's 256GB SSD simply won't hack it View Deal

Alienware m15 R4 |RTX 3070 | 1TB SSD| 1080p 300Hz| Core i7| $2,499.99 $1,919.99 at Amazon (save $580)

Alienware is slashing over $500 off its powerful 15-inch aging laptop. The m15 R4 is a favorite around here because of its stylish stadium loop lighting and, of course, how it easily provides triple-digit frame rates at full HD. View Deal

HP Omen | RTX 3070 | 512GB SSD | Intel Core i7 |1080p 300Hz | $1,800 $1,600 at Best Buy (save $200)

This HP Omen is one of the few RTX 3070-powered gaming laptops we've found for under $1700. Paired with a speedy 300Hz full HD display and you got yourself the right laptop for competitive gamers. View Deal

Dell G15 | RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 | 512GB NVMe SSD | 1080p 120Hz | $1,400 $1,126 at Dell (save $274)

The Dell G15 is a great entry-level gaming laptop that excels in 1080p gaming. While the 512GB NVMe SSD isn't the biggest you'll still benefit from decreased load times and overall fast speeds that make HDDs look as fast as snails. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 |RTX 2060 | 1TB SSD | 4K 60Hz | $1,550 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

The Zephyrus M15 is a great midrange 1080p gaming laptop with a gorgeous 4K display to boot despite having a last-gen GPU. If you're someone who cares more about resolution than framerate, this is the laptop for you. View Deal

Legion Gaming 5i & 7i Laptops | up to 20% off at Lenovo

Lenovo has got a huge Dads and Grads sale going on this weekend where prices for Legion laptops (and Desktops) are being slashed when you use Discount Code GAMERDADS at check out.

