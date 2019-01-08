Almost everything on Google Express is 20 percent off for new customers

eBay releases site-wide coupons quite often, but did you know Google Express does the same from time to time? Express is Google's competitor to Amazon, with products from hundreds of stores all in one place. If you've never bought something from it before, you can get 20 percent off your first order.

From now until January 27th, entering the code NEWYEAR19 at checkout will get you 20 percent off any order (up to a maximum saving of $20). There are some exclusions, like stamps or items from the Google Store, but it should work with most products from electronics stores like Best Buy and Fry's.

Here are some PC-related items you can buy with the code:

There are thousands of other items available from Google Express, but those are just a few examples. Remember to enter code NEWYEAR19 at checkout to receive the discount.

